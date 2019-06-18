Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos's 18-Year-Old Daughter Walked in on Them Having Sex

Happy Father's Day to anyone out there who managed to get through the day without having kids walk in on them having sex. The same can't be said for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, though the couple seemed to have a great weekend despite the fact that their daughter, Lola, did exactly that. During the opening segment on today's Live With Kelly and Ryan, Conseulos handled co-host duties while Ryan Seacrest was out and helped his wife tell the story of Sunday morning when he snagged a Father's Day present he didn't quite ask for.

Ripa explained that she and Conseulos were having sex on Sunday morning and elaborated, saying that she wasn't exactly "in the mood" but "went through the motions" because it was Father's Day. Page Six reports that Lola got her surprise eyeful and her reaction was definitely not an exaggeration: she handled the whole situation like a mature adult and told her parents that they ruined her life.

"So she opens the door," Conseulos explained. "And we're like, 'Ah, close the door, knock, what are you doing?'"

"She shuts the door and you hear, 'You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is gray,'" Ripa added.

A little bit later, when the family was having brunch together, Lola noted that her parents were "disgusting" and "had no chill."

"You act like you're 20 but you're not," Lola reportedly said.

Her mother responded, saying, "With respect, we weren't in the kitchen, we weren't in the hallway or your room." In their retelling of the story this morning, Consuelos said that he didn't think Lola actually saw anything, but Ripa assured him that she knew exactly what was happening and that she actually made eye contact with her daughter. By the end of the day, the whole thing seemed to blow over and Lola knocked on her parents' door before she offered them a good night.

Consuelos and Ripa also confirmed to viewers that their sons, Michael and Joaquin, have had similar run-ins with their parents, though they probably didn't have their experience dissected on morning TV.