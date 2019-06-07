Kelly Ripa Shared "Approved Prom Photos" of Her and Mark Consuelos's 17-Year-Old Daughter 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos just made it through the biggest event of the year — no, we’re not talking about the Oscars (though they went to that, too). The parents of three just weathered the high-stress storm known as prom.

The talk show host and Riverdale star saw their only daughter Lola, 17, off as she and her date embarked on the teenage rite of passage.

Lola and Tarek Fahmy (the same date she attended with last year) made a sweet couple in the photo Ripa shared on Instagram. “It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos,” Kelly joked in her caption. Consuelos wore a striking emerald gown with a slit hitting midway up her left leg, while it appeared her date had a little sartorial assistance from Ripa’s Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host in a suit from Ryan Seacrest’s collection. Lola also seems to have received the full Hollywood treatment, rendering services from a stylist, hairstylist, makeup artist, and tailor. You can send them over to my apartment next, Kell.

Ripa shared photos from Lola’s big night last year as well — the teen wore a lilac Alice + Olivia gown for the occasion.

And just in case Kelly and Mark haven’t had enough formal wear frenzy in their lives, remember they still have a 16-year-old at home … The betting window for the color of Joaquin’s boutonniere opens now.