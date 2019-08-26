Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Gave Their Daughter a Loving Send-Off to College

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a bittersweet moment over the weekend while officially sending their daughter, Lola Grace, off for her first year of college.

On Sunday, the proud parents each shared a photo on Instagram of Ripa kissing their daughter on the cheek, with Ripa writing, "The nest is getting roomy..."

Consuelos also shared the photo on his account and captioned it with "2 down... 1 to go..."

Lola Grace is joining her big brother Michael at New York University this week. The couple also share a 16-year-old son, Joaquin, who still has some time before he'll be leaving the "nest."

In her Instagram story, Ripa shared another snap of herself with Lola during the dorm room move-in process, jokingly writing, "Literally like, bye ma."

A few days before the official send-off, Ripa posted a sweet throwback photo of herself and Consuelos with their daughter at a christening back in 2001, writing, "#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying (actually Daddy’s sobbing) ."

As emotional as a college send-off might be, at least the N.Y.C.- based couple won't have to travel too far to visit her (and Michael).