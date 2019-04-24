The One Beauty Mistake Kelly Ripa Warned Her Daughter Against

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s party of five may be led by a famous talk show host and a Riverdale star, but mom and dad still dole out the kind of everyday advice that keeps their three children grounded.

Above all, Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16, have learned an important lesson from their parents and the world around them: “beauty is really something that comes from the inside.”

“They’ve been to enough photo shoots and been on Instagram long enough to know how much can be faked and filtered and altered and so they aren’t fooled by what a picture tells you you should look like. That’s not real beauty,” Ripa tells People.

And while inner beauty reigns supreme, there’s one aesthetic rule Kelly made sure her daughter stuck to: “Never touch your eyebrows! I have always told you never to touch your eyebrows, and you never have, and I’m so right about that,” she told Lola. But on the flipside, there’s one maternal ask the teen won’t agree to: “She wants me to cut my hair into a bob. Never happening,” Lola insisted.

Consuelos has his own rules when it comes to fashion, though his children have been less receptive of them than Ripa’s eyebrow edict.

“I was off at school,” Kelly and Mark’s eldest began. “And I get this call: ‘Mike. There’s a pair of jeans here. And … they’ve been washed, Michael. Washed and dried. Do you know what happened here?’ So that’s how I learned …”

“You don’t wash denim,” Consuelos finished. “But that wasn’t the only problem with that situation, Michael. What was the other problem? They were my jeans. You did that to my jeans!”

I don’t know about you, but “The Case of the Overwashed Jeans” sounds like a Riverdale episode I would definitely enjoy.