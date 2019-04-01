Kelly Ripa Posted a Sweet (and Often Shirtless) Montage for Mark Consuelos's Birthday

Mark Consuelos turned 48 on Saturday, and you know his loving wife/number one fan, Kelly Ripa, didn’t let the big day go by without a celebratory social media post.

Kelly and Mark, masters of tasteful PDA (though their 17-year-old daughter would beg to differ), have been married for nearly 23 years and conquered myriad milestones along the way: the birth of their three children, the cancellation of Hope & Faith (R.I.P.), etc. …

“Happy birthday to the finest man!” Ripa captioned her old school montage video, “You are our heart and soul and rock and roll @instasuelos ❤️❤️❤️❤️ .”

The video in question featured photo memories from Consuelos’s life (not unlike an in memoriam slideshow) set to Jake Shears’s “Mississippi Delta (I’m Your Man).” Interspersed between pictures of Mark and his children were several images of the Riverdale dad sans shirt (maybe he was looking for his phone?).

Consuelos responded “Thank you ,” matching his wife heart for heart, while fellow celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Gary Janetti wished the actor a happy birthday in the comments.

And we wouldn't be doing our part if we didn't also say it: HBD, Mark!