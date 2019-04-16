Here's What Mark Consuelos Said When Kelly Ripa Brought Up Having a Fourth Child

Kelly Ripa and her husband of nearly 23 years, Mark Consuelos, are a pillar of Hollywood romance (but don’t tell their 17-year-old daughter that). With three kids (Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16) and a combined net worth of nearly $150 million, from the outside things are pretty damn picture-perfect for the actor couple — and Consuelos would tend to agree.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ripa, who’s good friends with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, is enamored by his 2-month-old son Benjamin.

During Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Cohen and Ripa talked about little Ben and the baby craze he’s inspired. “He is causing women all over my life to start re-ovulating,” Cohen joked.

“He really does make me want to have another baby. He’s confused me into thinking [I want another],” Ripa told him.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Posted Such a Steamy Video of Mark Consuelos That Their Daughter Reported It

In fact, Ripa, 48, floated the idea to Consuelos, also 48, but it didn’t go quite as planned. “I was putting it out there for [Mark] last night,” she said of the baby no. 4 discussion. “He was like, ‘It’s alright. Let’s be grateful for what we have.’ And then he put on Game of Thrones and fell asleep, which was the anti-aphrodisiac.”

Sounds like the Consuelos-Ripa baby train has officially retired its route.