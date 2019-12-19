Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Gave an Impromptu Concert on Instagram

It looks like talent runs in Kelly Ripa's family.

Kelly's daughter, 18-year-old Lola Consuelos, took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 18) with a pair of videos showing off her piano-playing prowess and singing skills.

In the monochromatic clips, Lola is playing piano and singing along off-camera to Labrinth's "Jealous." Judging by the wealth of comments left on the post, she did a fantastic job. Listen for yourself – she's quite good!

Looks like Lola's education as a freshman at New York University majoring in music is paying off.

Kelly wrote words of encouragement on her daughter's post with a simple "You are gifted ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️." Dad Mark Consuelos replied with a few heart emoji to show his support.

Even Riverdale's Camila Mendes took notice of Lola's pipes with an incredulous "GIRL ." Could Lola set her sights on another musical episode in the future, given father Mark's role on the show?

Despite only having used the social media platform since October, Lola (or @theyoungestyung) has shared a variety of selfies, family photos, gorgeous vacation scenery, and even some snaps of her mom. However, this is the first time she's gone public on that account with any sneak peek at her musical talent. Now, we're overjoyed that she did.

Here's hoping she decides to show off those pipes a lot more in the future.