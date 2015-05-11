Kelly Ripa Applauds LGBT Community at the 2015 GLAAD Media Awards 

Kelly Ripa has been an active supporter of the LGBT community for years, so when her close friend Anderson Cooper presented her with the Excellence in Media Award at the 2015 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday in New York, the audience wasn’t too shocked.

However, her nod to human rights activists and leaders during her acceptance speech truly inspired. The Live! with Kelly and Michael co-host began by highlighting her adorable comedic qualities: “And speaking of good-looking things …” she said while pointing to Cooper.

But she continued her speech with a more serious tone. “It’s kind of odd, in a way, that I should be given an award based on the fact that I’ve had the privilege of being surrounded by, loved by and influenced by this community my entire life,” she said. "Or, quite frankly, that I should be celebrated for treating people like people."

“This community has led the way in treating people like people," Ripa said. "I should be giving this award to all of you in this room.”

Ripa went on to praise Cooper as one of those leaders. “You’ve been the voice of so many voiceless people throughout society,” she said. Well said, Kelly. Watch the full speech below.

