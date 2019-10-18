Kelly Ripa Has the Most Extreme Halloween Costume Prop

Halloween enthusiast Kelly Ripa has never been subtle with her costumes. Past costumes include Pamela Anderson, complete with every enhancement, Sarah Palin, Michael Jackson in "Thriller," and the Long Island Medium herself, Theresa Caputo. This year is stacking up to be just as over-the-top if Ripa's latest Instagram post is any indication. In her new post, Ripa's dressed as a Westworld cowboy and she's riding an actual horse. If you needed to see what real dedication looked like, here you go.

"West Side World meets #fbf 2010 swipe to see where i got my skillzzzzz," she wrote alongside the pic. Swipes revealed a few throwback shots of her daughter, Lola, who competes as a jumper. Lola's been in the competition circuit for years, starting in walk/trot/canter and cross-rails courses and advancing to jumping. In fact, the whole Conseulos family regularly attends the Hampton Classic Horse Show.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Has a Mark Consuelos Pillow and It Is Both Menacing and Adorable

"I'm in charge of the shoe shining," Mark Conseulos said back in 2010, when Lola won two ribbons at the competition. "Kelly does the ribbons."

People reports that the costume on Ripa's feed is actually from Thursday, when she and co-host Ryan Seacrest were filming a segment for Live with Kelly and Ryan. The Daily Mail adds that after the quick ride, Ripa got off her horse, did a dance, and planted a kiss on her steed.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Just Wore the Sexiest Dress on Her 49th Birthday

Assuming that the skit airs on Halloween, it'd be the latest in the duo's extravagant, elaborate costumes. Last year, the pair dressed as characters from Laverne & Shirley, I Love Lucy, I Dream of Jeannie, and CHiPs.