Kelly Ripa Just Posted the Best Throwback Photo, Ever

No stranger to Instagram controversy, Kelly Ripa and her bikini photos, cute couple moments, and family snapshots generally get all the likes — and manage to bring out a slew of internet trolls, too. But her latest post probably won't incite the ire of her haters. Ripa's new photo features her family — nothing new there — but the sweet throwback is just a reminder of how fast they're growing up and underlines the fact that we've all been along for the ride with Kelly, Conseulos, and Co.

Ripa's throwback Thursday snapshot featured two photos. The first is of her family from back in 2011 and the second is a more current one, which just goes to show that kids really do grow up fast and everyone else is just getting old — though in Mark Consuelos's case, it ain't so bad since he doesn't look like he's aged at all.

Currently, Michael is 22, Lola is 18 years old, and the couple's youngest son, Joaquin, is 16. It just so happens that the kids are all standing in the same order in both photos.

"#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," she wrote, which translates to "the walls have become smaller."

The side-by-side galleries aren't new for Ripa, who posted a similar pair of photos back on Mother's Day.

"I thought the exhaustion would never end ... I was right. Wouldn’t change a thing," she wrote in that photo, which went back even further, with Joaquin still being a toddler.

The family is all smiles in today's post, but just a few days ago, when Lola was celebrating her 16th birthday, she got a present she never asked for. She walked in on her parents during a steamy morning session, which Ripa later explained wasn't the first time her kids have caught their parents in the act. It looks like that trauma is in the past and the family is ready to make new memories. It's plenty of fodder for future #TBTs.