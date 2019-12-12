Kelly Ripa Finally Made It into Her Own Family Christmas Card

Kelly Ripa's over the moon about sharing her family Christmas card this year, though she's decidedly more excited about it for a reason you may not have expected. This occasion marks the first time she's made it into a Christmas card in quite some time!

Kelly showed off the card on Live with Kelly and Ryan, telling co-host Ryan Seacrest excitedly about being featured in the card. She's not seen in the first photo in the series, and that's because she was running to try and get into the shot, hilariously enough.

"I did not run this by the children, my husband — that is me trying to run into the photo to catch myself in the photo, too," Ripa explained of the fun set of images, shot by photographer Miller Mobley.

The classy family greeting card, was actually more like a series of fashionable snaps of her family in various poses taken during their photo shoot for PEOPLE's Beautiful issue.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Had Her Earlobes Surgically Corrected

"You guys, I don’t think you appreciate that I’m in the Christmas card!" Kelly gushed. "The fact that 22 years later I finally made it into a Christmas card makes me enormously happy." Kelly took to Instagram to share the creative card as well.

"With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured)," she wrote alongside the card.

The images include Kelly in a stunning black tank top and feathered skirt ensemble, as well as daughter Lola in a black slip dress that shows off her statuesque figure. The men of the family are dressed in suit jackets and monochromatic matching outfits.

Now that Kelly's finally had her chance to shine in the family's holiday greeting card, she's over the moon. And, if we may say so, it was a fantastic stylistic decision to run into the photo for a dynamic setup. As Ryan put it, it looked like a “new series coming to prime time I can’t wait to watch.” Same, honestly.