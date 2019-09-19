Kelly Ripa Shared a Photo of Herself Posing in a Pile of Bread and It Made Mark Consuelos "Hungry"

It’s Bread Club Week at LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, meaning hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are getting their taste test on all week on, in search of the country’s best loaf. Um, name a better job? We’ll wait.

To celebrate the momentous, carb-filled occasion, the show got creative with its Instagram, posting a photo of Ripa luxuriating in a seemingly endless pile of bread (aka my dream).

The mother of three re-grammed the photo, captioning it with a clever play on “loaves and fishes” (“Loaves and bit&@%s”).

Ripa’s husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, took the dough-y bait, commenting, “Made me hungry.” Where’s Lola when we need her to bristle at her parents’ public flirtation? We know, it’s her first semester at NYU, but our entertainment should really take precedence …

Consuelos’s TV wife Marisol Nichols commented as well, writing exactly what we were all thinking, “Why is this so hot.”

Thank you, Bread Club Week, for giving us the content we deserve.