Kelly Ripa Finally Got a Bachelorette Party — 20 Years After She Got Married

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got married 23 years ago, but Ripa never experienced the rite of passage that is a bachelorette party — hence why the women of Ripa's show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, decided to throw one for her.

On Monday, co-host Ryan Seacrest explained that since Ripa eloped in Vegas, she never got a proper hen night, so the "ladies of Live" decided to rectify the situation, surprising her with the Las Vegas bachelorette party she never had. And yes, strippers were involved.

The party adhered to the five commandments of any good bachelorette party: wander around the city with cocktails, do something erotic, do something tasty, dance, and get surprised by a secret stripper (the part Ripa was most excited about).

Ripa and the women of the Live cast checked out a sexy variety show (at which point Ripa climbed on stage to ask the performer, "Would you be interested in being my secret stripper?") and ate at Lisa Vanderpump‘s Cocktail Garden in Caesar’s Palace. All the while, Kelly was on lookout for the stripper.

But Ripa had nothing to fear — before the end of the night, a man dressed as a police officer arrived, telling them, "Excuse me ladies, I think we’ve got a problem here, and I have a solution" — before opening his shirt.

As Ripa joked to her co-host, "No actual strippers were hurt in the making of that piece."

She and Consuelos got married in 1996 just a day after he proposed, and the rest, as they say, is "thirst-trappy" history.