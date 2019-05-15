Kelly Ripa Just Made Some Bachelor Nation Enemies

Like 10 or 12 people on the planet, Kelly Ripa isn’t a fan of The Bachelor, or The Bachelorette.

Ripa’s talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, happens to share a network with the wildly popular reality franchise, but that didn’t stop her from calling it “gross” during their Tuesday morning episode.

Image zoom Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

It all began when co-host Ryan Seacrest noted that the titular Bachelorette, Hannah B., would be visiting the show this week. Ripa, confused, asked if he was referring to Colton Underwood’s girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. "Oh, it's an entirely different person?" she wondered aloud. "You know how I feel about this show,” she continued. “It disgusts me. I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one, ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy." she said.

But Ripa didn’t leave it at that. As they continued to discuss the show’s premiere episode — well, it was Ryan doing most of the discussing — the mother of three chimed in with more critiques. “The rest of it is all creepy,” she said, recalling the pre-Bachelorette days when she wondered where a female-led counterpoint to The Bachelor was. "I was like, 'How come they don't have a woman with men fighting over her? How come they don't do that show?'" And then, of course, they did, but Ripa was similarly creeped out by The Bachelorette: "I found that show just as creepy but in a completely different way — I was like, ‘Ew, eww, ewww.'"

Unsurprisingly, some of Bachelor Nation’s most prominent voices weren’t pleased with Ripa’s vocal “disgust.”

The franchise’s creator, Mike Fleiss (the same guy who began what turned out to be a baseless rumor that Khloé Kardashian was in talks to become 2019’s Bachelorette), tweeted, “Easy, @KellyRipa ... #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!”

Image zoom Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

Bachelor Nation’s loyal host, Chris Harrison, also tagged Ripa in a semi-threatening Tweet: “Look out #BachelorNation @KellyRipa is coming after you and your ‘disgusting’ Monday night habit.”

Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your “disgusting” Monday night habit. https://t.co/pcAw0MtPOr — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 15, 2019

Image zoom John Fleenor/Getty Images

As an admitted fan of the Bachelor franchise, I don’t watch because I think there’s anything mentally or emotionally bettering to be gleaned from it — it’s pure entertainment. But I will concede that there are more than a few “disgusting” and backward elements to a series that parades women and men as objects that can be “won” in a 10-week period — even the biggest superfan can see that.

RELATED: The One Beauty Mistake Kelly Ripa Warned Her Daughter Against

Back off, Mike and Chris, if women weren’t always attacked in just this way for sharing their opinions, maybe the franchise would be better for it.