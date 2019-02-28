Kelly Ripa Had an Accidental NSFW Moment With Andy Cohen

It's no secret that Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen are BFFs. The two have been chummy since before Cohen was a bigwig at Bravo and Ripa was just getting settled in NYC. But Ripa just admitted to how close the two really are. So close, in fact, that he's seen just about everything. E! News reports that Ripa's accidentally answered Cohen's FaceTime calls while totally naked.

Ripa discussed the incident on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, explaining that the whole thing was a cautionary tale. She pushed the importance of a pre-FaceTime text, letting every party involved know that a video session is about to start.

"I'm at the gym, I'm in the locker room, I'm changing, and, yes, I'm naked," she starts. "I see on my phone: Andy Cohen wants to FaceTime."

She's all smiles at this point in the story, feeling smug about what's about go to down. She knew exactly what she wanted to do, gesturing to the in-studio audience that when she answered, she gave him a full up-and-down view of herself in all her glory.

Well, she also said that Cohen wasn't alone. "Right away, I see he's with a group of people," she explained. Turns out, Cohen was at a J.Crew and was looking for some fashion advice, not a full-on peep show. Ripa went on to say that Cohen, his pal Bruce Bozzi, and the entire J.Crew sales staff got their fill. It's a valid argument for warning someone before a FaceTime call, but we're sure that Ripa's brushed off the entire incident by now. Who hasn't seen their best friend naked? It's just the J.Crew staff you need to worry about.