Kelly Ripa and Daughter Lola Stepped Out in Complementary Mini Dresses 

Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Grace stepped out in style as a duo for the 10th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event on Sunday evening.

Ripa tackled co-hosting duties alongside Anderson Cooper, and she was quite the fashionista alongside 18-year-old Lola as they posed on the red carpet.

Ripa and Lola were seen outside New York City's American Museum of Natural History wearing long-sleeved mini dresses that complemented each other quite nicely. Kelly chose a sparkly black velvet dress that looked cozy and glam along with embellished black heels.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lola opted for a navy satin dress along with a necklace and white Off-White heeled boots with tiny black script that reads "For Walking" by their pointed toe. She first debuted the dazzling dress while spending time with her family for Thanksgiving in a fun Black Friday photo.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa's Daughter Got Caught Throwing a House Party During Her First Weekend of College

"#thankful for this #blackfriday #thanksgiving photo. Better late than never. ," wrote Kelly alongside the family snap, following the holiday.

The event, which celebrates inspirational individuals across the world who dedicate their lives to making the world a better place, also attracted celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi and Kathy Bates. Kelly and Anderson Cooper shared hosting duties throughout the evening,

Which named Freweini Mebrahtu the 2019 CNN Hero of the Year. Mebrahtu was honored for her efforts to remove the stigma surrounding periods throughout the world, having designed a reusable menstrual pad that she distributes for free through non-governmental organizations.

It was certainly a night to remember for all involved, with Kelly and Lola stealing the spotlight with their effortless glam.