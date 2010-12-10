Kelly Osbourne's New Clothing Line, Rafael Nadal to Model Underwear, and More!

1. Kelly Osbourne said she is so close to signing a deal to design her own collection, which she promises will be affordable. [E! Online]

2. Emporio Armani Underwear announced tennis star Rafael Nadal will replace Cristiano Ronaldo in its upcoming spring campaign. Swoon. [New York]

3. Taylor Swift admitted that she doesn't want to alienate her fans by changing her hair too drastically, which means no TSwiz bobs any time soon. [Stylelist]

3. Power to the Gleeks: iTunes reports that Glee: The Power of Madonna was the single best-selling TV episode of 2010. [NY Post]

4. Got a bookworm as a bestie? Check out these book-inspired holiday gift ideas for your favorite library fiend. [Stylelite]

6. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wore an adorable nutcracker-inspired military jacket by Ralph Lauren. See, everyone has the spirit. [People]