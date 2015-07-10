Kelly Osbourne Turns Fashion Historian with a New #FridayFashionFlashBack Series on Instagram

If you've ever wondered about the true inspiration behind some of your favorite celebrity looks, Kelly Osbourne is here to help. The Fashion Police! host announced on Instagram today that each week she'll share a fashion history mini-lesson with followers, using the hashtag #FridayFashionFlashBack. The reason? "A few of the comments recently posted on my various social media accounts led me to a realize that most people… Even self proclaimed fashionistas & media made ‘It Girls’ have little if any historic fashion knowledge," she wrote.
If there is one thing I love… Its stirring up a passionate discussions filled with opinions of all kinds. Especial when it comes to fashion! A few of the comments recently posted on my various social media accounts led me to a realize that most people… Even self proclaimed fashionistas & media made ‘It Girls’ have little if any historic fashion knowledge. Firstly I want to make one thing very clear I don't know everything. I am still learning every day & still have a long way to go as I truly believe you should Never stop learning about your craft. So I'm turning Friday’s into #FridayFashionFlashBack where I will share some interesting, controversial, historical Fashion facts. Along with who as well as what in my humble opinion inspired some of the biggest pop culture references of today. so here it goes… The History Of The Coke Can Hair Roller Im sure that you have all seen the amazing coke cans used as rollers in Lady Gaga’s hair in 2010! I believe she was inspired by Naomi as she did it first in 1991 shot by by Ellen Von Unwerth fashion is a rapacious wheel of reinvention so when I came across a picture of Waris Dirie modeling Coke Can earrings for Bernstock Peirs (who still to this day have a remarkable way of mixing timeless classic designs with street) shot by David Lachapelle on in 1985 I began to see just how one creators possible last minute thought began a fashion evolution. During WW1 & WW2 women still wanted to keep up with the hair trends of the time with little money to no money to spend on luxuries they had no other chose but to get inventive. They went to such lengths as using house hold object such as soda cans to achieve the desired look. It brings me we so much joy to know that all these years later women are still doing it.
Osbourne launched the first in the series with a look at the Diet Coke can hair curlers that Lady Gaga wore in her 2010 music video for "Telephone" (above). While Gaga's coif might have seemed unique, Osbourne points out that the singer wasn't the first to rock it. She traces the style to a strikingly similar photo of Naomi Campbell shot by photographer Ellen von Unwerth, noting “she did it first in 1991.”
But even that '90s shot had historical origins. “During WW1 & WW2, women still wanted to keep up with the hair trends of the time with little to no money to spend on luxuries, so they had no other choice but to get inventive,” Osbourne writes. “They went to such lengths as using household objects such as soda cans to achieve the desired look.”
Be sure to check @kellyosbourne every Friday for more lessons in fashion history.