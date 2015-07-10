Kelly Osbourne Turns Fashion Historian with a New #FridayFashionFlashBack Series on Instagram

If you've ever wondered about the true inspiration behind some of your favorite celebrity looks, Kelly Osbourne is here to help. The Fashion Police! host announced on Instagram today that each week she'll share a fashion history mini-lesson with followers, using the hashtag #FridayFashionFlashBack. The reason? "A few of the comments recently posted on my various social media accounts led me to a realize that most people… Even self proclaimed fashionistas & media made ‘It Girls’ have little if any historic fashion knowledge," she wrote.

Osbourne launched the first in the series with a look at the Diet Coke can hair curlers that Lady Gaga wore in her 2010 music video for "Telephone" (above). While Gaga's coif might have seemed unique, Osbourne points out that the singer wasn't the first to rock it. She traces the style to a strikingly similar photo of Naomi Campbell shot by photographer Ellen von Unwerth, noting “she did it first in 1991.”

But even that '90s shot had historical origins. “During WW1 & WW2, women still wanted to keep up with the hair trends of the time with little to no money to spend on luxuries, so they had no other choice but to get inventive,” Osbourne writes. “They went to such lengths as using household objects such as soda cans to achieve the desired look.”

