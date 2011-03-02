Kelly Osbourne for Material Girl: Behind-the-Scenes Photos!

Kelly Osbourne is the new face of Material Girl, the clothing line designed by Madonna and her daughter Lourdes "Lola" Leon. (Osbourne took over for Taylor Momsen, who modeled the line's debut collection last fall.) The Fashion Police star's new campaign recently launched, and we got our hands on some amazing behind-the-scenes images of Osbourne modeling, including this exclusive photo, shown right. Click through to see more photos of Osbourne shooting her new Material Girl campaign, with cameos by Madonna and Lola. The new spring collection of Material Girl is available at Macy's stores and Macys.com now.