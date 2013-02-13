Kelly Clarkson's Deborah Lippmann Polish, 85 Years of Oscars, and More!

WireImage; Getty Images (2); Courtesy Photo (3)
1. Kelly Clarkson got a special manicure, thanks to a custom shade by Deborah Lippmann. [ONTD]
2. See 85 years worth of Best Picture winners in a very unique, arty way. [E! Online]
3. Bobbi Brown is moving from makeup to eyewear with the launch of a unisex collection. [WWD]
4. Learn five things you may not have known about Grammy-nominated artist Ed Sheeran. [People]
5. Kate Spade collaborated with Lake & Stars to create a lingerie collection. [Racked]
6. This Valentine's Day treat yourself a pair of Louboutins... chocolate Louboutins that is. [HuffPo]