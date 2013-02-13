Kelly Clarkson's Deborah Lippmann Polish, 85 Years of Oscars, and More!

WireImage; Getty Images (2); Courtesy Photo (3)
InStyle Staff
Feb 13, 2013 @ 12:49 pm

1. Kelly Clarkson got a special manicure, thanks to a custom shade by Deborah Lippmann. [ONTD]

2. See 85 years worth of Best Picture winners in a very unique, arty way. [E! Online]

3. Bobbi Brown is moving from makeup to eyewear with the launch of a unisex collection. [WWD]

4. Learn five things you may not have known about Grammy-nominated artist Ed Sheeran. [People]

5. Kate Spade collaborated with Lake & Stars to create a lingerie collection. [Racked]

6. This Valentine's Day treat yourself a pair of Louboutins... chocolate Louboutins that is. [HuffPo]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!