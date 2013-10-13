Kelly Clarkson's Custom Glitter Nail Polish From the Grammys Can Now Be Yours!

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Courtesy Photo

Ever since we spotted Kelly Clarkson's glittery manicure at the 2013 Grammy Awards, we've been eager to lacquer up in the hue Deborah Lippmann created especially for the star. And now, the wait is finally over -- Kelly Clarkson's custom nail polish is now available to everyone! The aptly named "Stronger" shade blends a spectrum of blue and violet glitters, which can be layered over an opaque color or worn on its own. "I love the way it sparkles and captures maximum light on stage," Clarkson said in a release. "It's like jewelry for the nails!" Pick up your own bottle for $19 at deborahlippmann.com.

