Kelly Clarkson Has Some Advice for Taylor Swift Amid Her Feud with Scooter Braun

From one talented singer-songwriter to another, Kelly Clarkson is offering some sage advice to Taylor Swift as her feud with entertainment executive Scooter Braun continues on.

On Saturday, Clarkson took to Twitter with a few suggestions for resolution.

"Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” she wrote directly to Taylor, adding that she'd be one of her first customers: "I'd buy all the new versions just to a prove a point."

Earlier this month, Braun acquired Taylor's old record label, Big Machine, and, therefore, the rights to her old music. Following the announcement of the deal, the singer wrote a lengthy blog post on Tumblr about her disappointment and anger, accusing Braun of being a "bully."

Celebs took sides and things got messy. But it looks like in addition to Cara Delevingne, Halsey, and Iggy Azalea, Taylor can also count on Kelly to be in her corner.

The "Since You've Been Gone" songstress has had her own problems in the music industry while she was signed to RCA Records, so it's likely she can sympathize with Taylor's situation.

When presenting her 2004 hit "Because of You" to the recording team, which included music legend Clive Davis, Clarkson told Variety she was accused of not being able to write her own songs. “I was told that was a shitty song because it didn’t rhyme. A group of men thought it was OK to sit around a young woman and bully her," she said. "I was told I should shut up and sing.”

She continued: "And then, this is the best part. He [Davis] played me the song that should be on the album, which was ‘Behind These Hazel Eyes,’ which I wrote. Am I a shitty writer?”