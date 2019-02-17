Kelly Clarkson Slays a Solo Cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow"

Weeks after Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper surprised fans with a swoon-worthy duet of their Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" in Vegas, Kelly Clarkson decided to give the inspiring hit a go, and absolutely nailed it.

During a concert in Greenbay, Wisconsin, Clarkson addressed the crowd before delivering a powerhouse performance. “I love artists. I know there’s a lot of competition always with artists in the industry, but there’s a lot of us that just dig each other and really get inspired by each other and what they’re doing," the American Idol alum said.

Clarkson also paid praise to the original songwriter, Lady Gaga. "And this chick is amazing," she continued. "We’re really different, but at the same time, we’re really similar in the fact that she just loves music, and that’s why she’s doing what she’s doing.”

Kelly added: “She was the nicest human being ever. Her name is Lady Gaga. It's so cool to know that someone that talented is so nice."

Realizing she didn't "have a Bradley Cooper" to share the ballad with, Clarkson bravely sang "Shallow" solo. “I thought she and Bradley Cooper did such an awesome job with this song, it’s called ‘Shallow.’ So we’re gonna do our version of it, because obviously I don’t have a Bradley Cooper here, so I’m just holding it down,” she said.

“I hope I don’t suck, and if I do, I hope she doesn’t see it!” Naturally, Kelly killed it, and if you close your eyes, it's hard to tell the difference between her and Gaga's voices — she's that good.

So amazing, in fact, that one fan compared her singing to a spiritual awakening. "Kelly Clarkson singing shallow is such a holy experience,” the user wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video above for Clarkson's full performance, and be prepared to be blown away.