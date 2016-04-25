Kelly Clarkson Unveils the First Photos of Her Newborn Son, Remy

The world is already in love with Kelly Clarkson's adorable 22-month-old daughter, River Rose, and now they get to fall in love all over again with the singer's newborn son, Remington Alexander Blackstock.

Over the weekend the proud mom (and dad, Clarkson's husband Brandon Blackstock) shared pictures of little Remy, who arrived April 12, on Twitter. One of the black-and-white snaps features the little tyke's cheeks being cradled by his father's hand and the other shows Clarkson holding and kissing the sweet baby boy's head.

"Meet Remy, our newest edition to the family! #charmfordays #watchoutladies," she tweeted alongside the photos. It sounds like Remy may end up being quite the heartbreaker!

Clarkson, who turned 34 on April 24, announced Remy's birth on Twitter. We'll have to keep an eye on her feed to see what photos and news she shares next.