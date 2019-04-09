Kelly Clarkson Got Mistaken for a Seat Filler at the ACM Awards

During the American Country Music Awards in Las Vegas last night, Kelly Clarkson didn't quite get what she expected. She was nominated for Vocal Event of the Year thanks to her collab with Dan + Shay, "Keeping Score." She didn't take home a trophy, but that wasn't the worst part of the night. Entertainment Tonight reports that during the ceremony, the superstar, multi-platinum artist, and first-ever winner of American Idol was mistaken for a seat filler.

Clarkson posted about it on Twitter this morning, adding a very pertinent gif of Nathan Fillion from The Rookie.

"The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight," she wrote, adding the hashtag #CantWinEmAll. "Literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!!"

The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight 🤣😂 #CantWinEmAll 💁🏼‍♀️ literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!! pic.twitter.com/LuQDloKgR3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2019

Clarkson left her seat at least twice during the ceremony. Once was to perform "Don't You Want to Stay," her duet with Jason Aldean. The second time was to take the stage with Dan + Shay (real names Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) for their nominated tune. It was actually the first time that she performed the song, she told ET. It was, presumably, the first time she was mistaken for a seat filler, too.

"Honestly, the surprising part is Dan + Shay and I have yet to perform this song anywhere," she told ET's Nancy O'Dell. "This is the first we’ve been able to actually be in the same state and perform this song ... So this is kind of cool. This is the first time we get to do it."

I think we should be a trio ;) ...I enjoy singing with you two so much! Thank you for tonight @DanAndShay #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/SiMLzTSPWU — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2019

After the performance, she sent out a tweet suggesting that the trio make it official and form a new group. The more exposure Clarkson gets, the less likely she'll be misidentified. When you're the actual Miss Independent, stuff like that just won't fly.