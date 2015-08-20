Kelly Clarkson Is Pregnant Again! Watch Her Announce the News on Stage

It's one thing to be pregnant, but it can be quite another to be pregnant and go on stage in front of thousands of people to perform an emotional song. And that was how Kelly Clarkson ended up telling the entire Staples Center in L.A. about her second pregnancy on Wednesday night.

While wearing a sparkling black gown, Clarkson started the tune "Piece by Piece" but began to get choked up. She then decided to get real with the audience and explain herself. "I was not planning on announcing this, but ... I'm totally pregnant," she announced. "I'm having a really hard time." Of course, the audience went wild over the big reveal—watch the fan-captured moment:

RELATED: Hear Kelly Clarkson Belt Out Tinder Profiles

Ever the pro (and to her own relief), Clarkson made it through the song. "I'd like to apologize to my husband. That was not planned," she said. "I just didn't want you to think I was crazy or something. Honestly, I'm just so hormonal today. ... I haven't vomited yet! That is a freakin' win, y'all." Watch Clarkson explain her big reveal to the audience here:

The new baby will be Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock's second child. They're parents to daughter River Rose who was born June 2014. Congratulations to the happy couple! (And we have a good feeling Clarkson's husband will forgive her for spilling the beans.)

PHOTOS: Chic Celebrity Maternity Style