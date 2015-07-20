Listen to Kelly Clarkson Cover Nick Jonas's "Jealous"—and Totally Nail It

Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to putting her own spin on some of our favorite hits, but her latest cover may be our favorite yet. In the past, she's done a chill-inducing rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Give Me One Reason" as well as belted out Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money." Recently, Clarkson treated concert goers at Radio City Music Hall to another cool cover—this time, Nick Jonas's "Jealous."

The song was a fan request, which Clarkson does on all her tours. "I'm so excited to sing this song, because I love this guy," the singer said when introducing the cover, adding that she and Jonas will be touring together in Canada once she wraps up her U.S. tour. Watch the video below to hear her powerful cover of the song:

