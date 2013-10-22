Kelly Clarkson Is A Married Woman, Katy Perry's Album Prism Is Out Today and More
WireImage (2), Courtesy, Facebook (3)
1. Kelly Clarkson is married! Find out the details from her Temperley dress to the venue. [E! Online]
2. No more teenage dreams for Katy Perry, her grown-up album Prism dropped today! [MTV]
3. Ladies, now you can virtually try on your dream diamond ring with Tiffany & Co.'s new website and app! [Racked]
4. According to Kevin Connolly, the boys are coming back together for the Entourage movie. [People]
5. See Jennifer Lawrence in the fall issue of Dior Magazine. [Fashion Gone Rogue]
6. TLC's biopic on VH1, CrazySexyCool, will bring you back to the '90s. [HuffPo]