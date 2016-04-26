Kelly Clarkson Shares a Beautiful New Family Photo

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Kelsey Glein
Apr 26, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

How cute is Kelly Clarkson's family? After sharing the first photos of her newborn son Remington yesterday, the singer took to Instagram today to post a gorgeous snap featuring her and husband Brandon Blackstock's two children along with the music manager's two children from a previous marriage, and it's the picture of perfection.

In the 'gram, the four kids pose for the camera on a tufted bench against a picturesque outdoor setting—a tiny Remy is held by her stepsister Savannah, while 22-month-old River Rose smiles at her stepbrother Seth. Clarkson hinted at the group's musical talent in the caption, sweetly writing: "Okay last pic! Promise #andthentherewerefour #familyband The von Trapps ain't got nothin' on us ha!" Check out the darling 'gram below.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Unveils the First Photos of Her Newborn Son, Remy

Okay last pic! Promise 😉#andthentherewerefour #familyband The von Trapps ain't got nothin' on us ha!

A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!