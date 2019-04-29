Kelly Clarkson Makes a Rare Appearance with All Four of Her Children

It’s been a few years since the Breakaway crooner assured us she was cool “since u been gone.” These days, Kelly Clarkson isn’t just an established music icon and reality competition success story, she’s a mother of four!

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

On Saturday, Clarkson took the opportunity to show off her and husband Brandon Blackstock’s little (OK, not so little) family. The singer and sometime actress (never forget From Justin to Kelly) brought stepdaughter Savannah, 17, stepson Seth, 12, daughter River Rose, 4, and son Remington Alexander, 3, to the star-studded premiere of Ugly Dolls, in which Clarkson voices a pink doll named Moxy and contributes to the soundtrack.

Clarkson wore a bold hot pink Christian Siriano gown with voluminous sleeves on the red carpet, her platinum locks straight and parted down the middle. Her children complemented the vibrant film’s aesthetic with their fashions, all accenting their outfits with pops of color.

Of course, Clarkson’s husband of five years supported his superstar wife at the premiere as well, standing by her side in a set of well-matched neutrals.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Because of you, Kelly and co., we’re going to break out our brights this spring.