Kelly Clarkson Expertly Replies to Person Who Calls Her "Fat" on Twitter

Kelly Clarkson isn't wasting a single second worrying about the haters. Instead, the Grammy-winning mom seems to be taking them out one by one.

Case in point: on the Fourth of July, Clarkson, 35, expertly clapped back at a man who felt the need to comment on her weight in response to her tweet that thanked American service men and women. "Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence," Clarkson tweeted along with a celebratory emoji.

Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence 🎉 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

User @Euger23 took this as an opportunity to criticize Clarkson's appearance. "You're fat," he replied to the singer's patriotic message. Rather than ignoring the hateful note, the former American Idol winner shared @Euger23's tweet with the best response: "....and still f---ing awesome."

....and still fucking awesome 😜 https://t.co/LvFgIITaTX — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

During a 2015 conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Clarkson addressed her feelings about her weight and how she doesn't worry about a little fluctuation. "It's like, you're just who you are. We are who we are. Whatever size, and it doesn't mean that we're gonna be that forever," she said. "That's the thing. Sometimes we're more fit. Like especially me, I'm such a creative person that I yo-yo. So sometimes I'm more fit and I get into kickboxing hardcore. And then sometimes I don't, and I'm like ... I'd rather have wine."

PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's Changing Looks

You go, Kelly!