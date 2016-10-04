Kelly Clarkson’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Is a Huge Jurassic Park Fan: “She Literally Laughs”

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter River Rose is only 2 years old, but she’s already mature beyond her years. The American Idol winner and Grammy-winning singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and talked about her growing family.

Clarkson welcomed son Remington (or Remy, as she calls him) back in April, and proved he’s truly adorable with some sweet family photos. “He’s totally towhead like me, like blonde hair. I was a towhead when I was a kid. And he has really big blue eyes like my brother, but he does not look like my husband. Kind of suspect,” she joked. “Totally a Clarkson. He looks like my side.”

This little guy is magic 😊 #RemyB A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Aug 5, 2016 at 10:17pm PDT

Unfortunately, her 2-year-old daughter River has a textbook case of jealous older sibling syndrome. “Any time I hold him, it’s like, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing in my spot.’ She doesn’t like that. She is so jealous of that moment,” Clarkson said. “She’s so bossy. She can be the most lovable human and then just like, mean.”

Thank you @archetype_photo for the beautiful pictures once again!!! Y'all are the best! A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 23, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT

Case in point: Clarkson’s little “terrorist” is obsessed with Jurassic Park. “My sister had it on the computer at her house and she saw dinosaurs,” the singer said of her daughter demanding to watch the movie. “I was like, it will scare her right, so I’ll just play it real quick until she … She loves them. Seen all of them. When people are being attacked, she literally laughs. I don’t know what that says about her,” Clarkson joked.

While she seems to have mom’s sense of humor, she doesn’t take after her in the singing department. “She can’t really stay on key, which I’m kind of excited about because I want her to do something else,” she said.

A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Aug 5, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

“She loves singing though. You played ‘Stronger’ when everybody was dancing before the show and she was full on, in a different key, singing ‘Stronger,’” Clarkson told DeGeneres.

So will she be adding any more additions to her family? Not a chance. “No, we have four, because I married into two, so we have a 15[-year-old], 9[-year-old], 2[-year-old], and 5-month-old. I already have days where I, like, cry, so we don’t need any more kids. It’s a lot,” she said.

We’re wishing this new mom all the best with her little handfuls. Watch the adorable interview at top.