Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" Will Blow You Away

Kelly Clarkson has added a whole new dimension to Taylor Swift's "Blank Space"! In response to a fan's request, the former American Idol champ performed a slowed down cover of the tune during her concert at Toronto's Molson Canadian Amphitheater on Saturday. And to put it lightly, she killed it.

Watch Clarkson's smooth rendition of Swift's song here:

In fact, performance was so good that Swift tweeted about it. She shared the fan-made video on Twitter with the caption, "Kelly Clarkson covered Blank Space and YES."

Kelly Clarkson covered Blank Space and YES.http://t.co/qwhXSxPOEx — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 26, 2015

Covering hits has become a big part of Clarkson's Piece by Piece tour. She has been taking fan requests and has already done renditions of 'N Sync's "Bye Bye Bye," Nick Jonas's "Jealous," and Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive." We can't wait to see what song she covers next!

