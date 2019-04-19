There's No Bad Blood Between Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood

Grocery-store tabloids aren't a reliable source for information — Bat Boy, anyone? Kelly Clarkson is proving that fact with her latest tweet, which shuts down rumors that there's bad blood brewing between her and fellow American Idol alumna Carrie Underwood.

E! News reports that Clarkson posted a snapshot of a tabloid to her feed and the cover claims that she and Underwood are embroiled in a bitter feud (not to mention the news that Jordyn is having Tristan's baby and Drew Barrymore is destined to be single forever). Clarkson clarified, saying that it's simply not the case. Instead, she explained that the only feud that exists is between her and whoever chose the photo of her for the cover. In her tweet, she called out whoever chose her picture, writing that they went for one with "the worst expression."

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Got Mistaken for a Seat Filler at the ACM Awards

"Someone just sent me this & I'm like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I've ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha!" Clarkson wrote. "I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y'all are gonna be lying is all I'm sayin."

Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’💁🏼‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/RWFnech5MT — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 19, 2019

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Stylist Is Fed Up With Designers Refusing to Dress Certain Stars

Clarkson's followers piled on the good-spirited joke, writing, "Carrie didn't get the bad pic because there is no bad pic of Carrie." Clarkson agreed, saying that there are plenty of bad options for her and that simple fact keeps her "humble."

Hahaha touché 💁🏼‍♀️ well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha! But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble 😜 this is what I tell myself. https://t.co/u3mVXzfNTg — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 19, 2019

Clearly, there's nothing happening between Clarkson and Underwood — and "country legend" Reba McEntire probably isn't playing peacemaker between the two, either, which is another fun fact that Star proposed. Instead, it looks like Clarkson's staying focused on her next gig: hosting the Billboard Music Awards this year. As for Underwood, she hasn't offered any official response to the would-be feud, but she will take the stage at the awards ceremony, so it's only a matter of time before these two superstars will run into each other and this faux beef gets shut down once and for all.