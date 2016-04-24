13 of Birthday Girl Kelly Clarkson's Cutest New-Mom Moments

Happy birthday, Kelly Clarkson! The American Idol winner turns 34 today. While the star is certainly busy with her new addition (she welcomed a baby boy with hubby Brandon Blackstock on Feb. 12!), we’re taking the opportunity to look back at her cutest Instagram posts with her first child, 1-year-old River Rose.

Whether she’s backstage at a concert or on the set of her new music video, Clarkson takes her adorable tot everywhere she goes. From The Ellen DeGeneres Show to Clarkson’s Piece by Piece tour, River Rose has had plenty of amazing experiences already.

In honor of Clarkson’s special day, keep scrolling to take a look back at her sweetest new-mom moments with River while we await the sure-to-be adorable photos of hew new baby, Remington Alexander.

RELATE: From High School Student to Singing Superstar, See Kelly Clarkson's Amazing Transformation

River LOVES her Dory costume Thnx @TheEllenShow Can't wait 4 'Finding Dory' We 'found' Nemo a billion times already! A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Mar 3, 2016 at 9:34am PST

#RiverRose and I will announce our #NewProject tomorrow! It involves balloons, magic and a lullaby! #Clue4 A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Feb 8, 2016 at 12:57pm PST

Merry Christmas from the Blackstock clan! @gameofthrones #gameofthrones #winteriscoming #riverisnotworried A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Dec 8, 2015 at 2:28pm PST

Pre-show warm up with River! Thank you Wheatland!! #PieceByPieceTour A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Aug 23, 2015 at 4:56pm PDT

More good times at #symbiozoo River loves animals!! A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on May 3, 2015 at 3:29pm PDT

Had so much fun with River at La Voix in Montreal!! Thank you to The Fairmont Queen Elizabeth for the cute robe and lovely stay :) #We'llBeBack #MerciBeaucoup A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 12, 2015 at 6:15pm PDT

Trying to take a nap before the IHeart Radio Awards ....haha didn't work :) A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Mar 29, 2015 at 2:48pm PDT

Warming up at @loosewomen in London with my favorite girls! #heartbeatsong A video posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Feb 17, 2015 at 3:41am PST

River's night out on the town in NYC!! #WelcomeToNewYork :) A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jan 22, 2015 at 10:47am PST

This is how River and I feel about our first annual Miracle On Broadway show! It was beyond incredible thanks to all of you! More pics to come! A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Dec 21, 2014 at 3:07pm PST