13 of Birthday Girl Kelly Clarkson's Cutest New-Mom Moments

Happy birthday, Kelly Clarkson! The American Idol winner turns 34 today. While the star is certainly busy with her new addition (she welcomed a baby boy with hubby Brandon Blackstock on Feb. 12!), we’re taking the opportunity to look back at her cutest Instagram posts with her first child, 1-year-old River Rose.

Whether she’s backstage at a concert or on the set of her new music video, Clarkson takes her adorable tot everywhere she goes. From The Ellen DeGeneres Show to Clarkson’s Piece by Piece tour, River Rose has had plenty of amazing experiences already.

In honor of Clarkson’s special day, keep scrolling to take a look back at her sweetest new-mom moments with River while we await the sure-to-be adorable photos of hew new baby, Remington Alexander.

River LOVES her Dory costume Thnx @TheEllenShow Can't wait 4 'Finding Dory' We 'found' Nemo a billion times already!

#RiverRose and I will announce our #NewProject tomorrow! It involves balloons, magic and a lullaby! #Clue4

Merry Christmas from the Blackstock clan! @gameofthrones #gameofthrones #winteriscoming #riverisnotworried

Pre-show warm up with River! Thank you Wheatland!! #PieceByPieceTour

More good times at #symbiozoo River loves animals!!

Trying to take a nap before the IHeart Radio Awards ....haha didn't work :)

Warming up at @loosewomen in London with my favorite girls! #heartbeatsong

River's night out on the town in NYC!! #WelcomeToNewYork :)

River is visiting me on the set of my new music video shoot for Wrapped In Red! #babysfirstvideo

