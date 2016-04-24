13 of Birthday Girl Kelly Clarkson's Cutest New-Mom Moments

Happy birthday, Kelly Clarkson! The American Idol winner turns 34 today. While the star is certainly busy with her new addition (she welcomed a baby boy with hubby Brandon Blackstock on Feb. 12!), we’re taking the opportunity to look back at her cutest Instagram posts with her first child, 1-year-old River Rose.
Whether she’s backstage at a concert or on the set of her new music video, Clarkson takes her adorable tot everywhere she goes. From The Ellen DeGeneres Show to Clarkson’s Piece by Piece tour, River Rose has had plenty of amazing experiences already.
In honor of Clarkson’s special day, keep scrolling to take a look back at her sweetest new-mom moments with River while we await the sure-to-be adorable photos of hew new baby, Remington Alexander.
