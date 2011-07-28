Kellan Lutz's New Clothing Line: See the Photos!

Twilight star Kellan Lutz is launching a men's clothing line named Abbot + Main this fall. And he’s not just staying behind his sketch pad—he also stars in the label’s first-ever super-steamy campaign, as seen here. (What better way to show off his new tops, henleys, hoodies, and cardigans than by teasing us with his sexy abs?) His line is inspired by California and actually named after an intersection in Venice where Lutz lives. And he didn’t do it all on his own—he teamed up with Dylan George founder Danny Guez to create the label. Find Abbot + Main at Nordstrom this fall for $44 to $178, and click through the gallery to see more sexy photos from the campaign.