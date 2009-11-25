Kellan Lutz's First Kiss, Plus Michelle Obama's Thigh-High Purchase

LUNCHTIME LINKS!1. Get the scoop on the New Moon cast's first real-life smooches—that Kellan Lutz was an early bloomer! [People.com]

2. People magazine voted Zac Efron's chest the best of 2009. The hunk joked with Barbara Walters that he "had a petition with 1,000 signatures" pushing for the honor. [JustJared.com]

3. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy has agreed to appear in a Woody Allen film even though she "is not an actress at all." [NYMag.com]

4. How would you like Sofia Coppola to judge one of your films? Louis Vuitton and Wong Kar Wai are giving select students the chance through their Journey Awards, where some of film's elite will grant one lucky winner the Jury Award. The selected films are now online, watch them and vote for your favorite in the Online Public Choice Award! [JourneyAwards.com]

5. Michelle Obama is getting in on the thigh-high boot trend. The First Lady ordered an over-the-knee style from Robert Clergerie! [Fashionista.com]

6. Songstress and vegetarian Leona Lewis has turned to animal-friendly designer Stella McCartney for advice on designing her own line—do we smell a collaboration coming up? [Vogue.co.uk]