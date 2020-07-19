Keke Palmer Shuts Down Rumors Suggesting Her Activism Is Why Her Talk Show Got Canceled

“I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a black person that you will in some way be punished.”

Following reports that ABC talk show Strahan, Sara, and Keke was canceled earlier month, theories as to why the series wouldn't be returning for another season began to circulate on social media, with one potential reason being because of Keke Palmer's recent activism work amid the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“Ain’t it weird how Keke Palmer was seen protesting and preaching to the police about racism in our country, then ABC decides to cancel her show," wrote one user on Twitter. However, according to television personality, the two occurrences aren't related to one another.

On Saturday, in a lengthy Instagram post, Palmer shut down rumors suggesting the show got canceled as a result of her protesting against racial injustice, and explained how this way of thinking is harmful to minorities. "I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a black person that you will in some way be punished," she wrote, adding that she initially chose to ignore the gossip, but realized that it sent "a dangerous message" to young people during the current climate.

"If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV," Keke continued, explaining that while the show may be over, her partnership with ABC is still strong.

“This business is dynamic, and instead of thinking of me as a ‘series regular,’ see me see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News, and this particular show I was on is no longer. That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves.”

Despite not liking to talk about business in such a public space, Palmer said she felt compelled to address the "fear-mongering" comments. "I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job," she wrote. "I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not. That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see. Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not."