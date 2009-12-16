Keith's Romantic Gift for Nicole

Evan Agostini/PictureGroup; Courtesy of Love By Killian
InStyle Staff
Dec 16, 2009 @ 1:15 pm

Country singer Keith Urban was spotted doing a little (dare we say?) early Christmas shopping for his wife, Nicole Kidman, at Harvey Nichols in London. Urban stopped at the By Kilian beauty counter and settled on four fragrances: Love (left), A Taste of Heaven, Cruel Intentions, and Arabian Nights. Luckily you don't have to cross the pondor break the bankto gift like a star. By Kilian is also sold at Saks and each scent also comes as an elegant (and less expensive!) candle.

Hannah Morrill

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!