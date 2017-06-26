Keith Urban's Sweet Anniversary Photos with Nicole Kidman Will Melt Your Heart

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban continue to give us #couplegoals.

Urban took to Instagram to wish his wife of 11 years a happy anniversary on Sunday. To celebrate the milestone, the country crooner shared a collage of impossibly cute selfies with his leading lady. Seriously, even the outtakes are giving us all the feels.

"Happy Anniversary Babygirl," Urban captioned the post. "Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!"

Though he's rightfully over the moon for her now, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres back in February, Kidman revealed that Urban wasn't even interested in her when they met for the first time in 2005. "I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me," the Oscar-winner revealed. "It's true. He didn't call me for four months."

Well, we think it's safe to say that's he's more than made up for those four wasted months in the years that followed.