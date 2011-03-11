Keira Knightley's Chanel Teaser Video, Marchesa's Bridal Line and More!

1. Nicky Hilton and Jaime King showed up to an event wearing the same French Connection dress. They don't look too embarrassed, though. [Fabsugar]

2. The teaser video for Keira Knightley's Chanel commercial is here—and it looks très chic. [CocoPerez]

3. Do good by looking good: Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy are offering 30 percent discounts next week, and 5 percent of each sale will be donated to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. [Gap]

4. Out of storage space for your shoes? How about your driveway! [Racked]

5. Nickelodeon is re-airing some nineties classics, like Pete & Pete and Clarissa Explains it All! [EW]

6. Marchesa has teamed up with Priscilla of Boston to design a line of wedding gowns. [WWD]