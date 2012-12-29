Keira Knightley's Bob = The #1 Tried-On Hairstyle of 2012

Keira Knightley’s asymmetrical bob is one look that never goes out of style. The star's crop has been a fan favorite in our Hollywood Makeover Tool ever since we added it in 2010, and with over 300,000 try-ons this year, it's the top-ranking style of 2012! If you have yet to sample the graphic cut, simply head over to our Hollywood Makeover Tool and upload your picture. You'll be able to preview Knightley's angled bob on yourself, without committing to the real thing. Then, share your look with your friends on Facebook and Twitter! Could this be the inspiration you need for a New Year, New You look? Try it! Click the box below to get started.

