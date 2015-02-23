Keira Knightley Shows Off Her Bump at the Oscars

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Keira Knightley was positively glowing on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night, where the mom-to-be wore an eye-catching Valentino Haute Couture gown straight off the label's spring 2015 runway. The nude-colored empire-waist gown featured whimsical floral appliqués and black writing.

RELATED: All the Best Looks from the 2015 Oscars Red Carpet

Knightley, who is up for the best actress in a supporting role Oscar tonight for her role in The Imitation Game, has been giving us maternity style envy ever since she confirmed her pregnancy back in early December. From her sweeping pale blue Delpozo gown at the Critics' Choice Awards to the floral appliquéd Giambattista Valli dress at the BAFTAs to tonight's radiant look, it's clear that Knightley knows how to dress her bump.

PHOTOS: The Best Maternity Looks Ever On The Oscars Red Carpet