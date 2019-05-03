Keira Knightley Is Pregnant with Her Second Child

Apparently the surprise red carpet reveal is the celebrity pregnancy announcement du jour.

Just hours after Blake Lively walked the carpet at the Pokemon Detective Pikachu premiere sporting an unmistakable bump, news broke that Keira Knightley had arrived at a Chanel party in Paris displaying a similarly unambiguous new shape.

Though Knightley walked a carpet just two weeks ago, the pattern and fit of her dress distracted from her stomach. On Thursday, however, the silhouette of her ivory and beige colorblock empire waist gown left little room to debate whether the Pirates of the Caribbean star had simply had a big lunch.

Knightley and her husband of six years, musician James Righton, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Edie, in 2015.

She opened up about the challenges of motherhood earlier this year, telling Balance magazine, “I don’t think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother.”

“I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I’ve been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really f— difficult,” she continued, adding, “doesn’t mean I don’t love my kid.”

“The sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I’m failing on a daily basis,” the actress explained.

Congratulations, Keira, James, and soon-to-be big sis’ Edie.