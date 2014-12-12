Keira Knightley Is Pregnant with Her First Child

Keira Knightley is pregnant! The gorgeous Brit is expecting her first child with her musician husband, James Righton, a source confirms to People.

The couple wed in 2013 in a no-fuss private ceremony in Provence, France. The 29-year-old mom-to-be, who has proven her sartorial prowess again and again with many stylish ensembles, wore a strapless tulle tea-length gown under a Chanel jacket and ballet flats for the ceremony.

Lately Knightley has been busy promoting her latest film The Imitation Game, which earned her both Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her role as Joan Clarke, a cryptanalyst and numismatist who helped Alan Turing (the father of modern computing) break the German Enigma code.

At last month's Hollywood Film Awards, the actress explained how she balances work with her personal life: “You just do. I think in the same way that everybody else does. You have your work that you love and then you make sure that you have time for your life and all the people who are important to you.”

