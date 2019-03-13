Keira Knightley Can Play "Despacito" on Her Teeth

Keira Knightley’s musician husband better watch out — she may be the established actress of the family, but her unique musical talent may just redefine her career …

While promoting her new film (a period piece, natch), The Aftermath, the 34-year-old mom visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed a hidden skill we literally never saw coming: she’s a master teeth player. And what does that mean, exactly? Well, it’s actually pretty straight-forward: she plays music *on* her teeth. Like, why invest in expensive equipment when your best instrument is just beyond your lips?? It’s a budget-conscious foray into the industry, really.

Keira developed her talent as a child and can now expertly tap out “the classics,” like “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” (which she performs below). But she’s not married to just the old standbys, she also takes contemporary requests, like “Despacito.”

Perhaps there’s room for this skill to make its way into her film career as well? We can see it now: Elizabeth Swann escapes a hostage situation by playing her captor’s favorite song (ON. HER. TEETH) in the 23rd Pirates of the Caribbean installment …