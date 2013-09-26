Ke$ha Unveils Rainbow Highlights! Do You Like Her New Look?

Image zoom Splash News, Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Ke$ha may wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy (as her breakout song "Tik Tok" suggests) but these days, she's looking a little more like Rainbow Brite with her bold spectrum of hair hues. The star revealed her new 'do on Instagram, but we didn't realize how vivid the color was until she showed off the style while out in New York City this week. Although Ke$ha has been wearing a more classic beauty look as of late, she's no stranger to wild styles, as evidenced by her penchant for blue lipstick, body glitter, and mile-long extensions. We want to know: Are you a fan of her rainbow hair, or do you prefer her as a blonde? Vote in our poll below!

