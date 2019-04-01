This Keeping Up with the Kardashians Promo Image Is Basically an Optical Illusion

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is 16 seasons in, and somehow they still haven’t found an editor with a knack for Photoshop.

The latest promo pic for KUWTK’s “Sweet 16” features all the KarJenner ladies sitting in a millennial-friendly rose gold room, collaged together like Tetris pieces among their very satin-y surroundings. But, like essentially every photo ever posted by a woman even remotely associated with the reality TV dynasty, the cries of “Photoshop foul!” were soon heard from every corner of the internet.

And it wasn’t a single gaffe that caught the internet's collective eye, but several small issues that melded to create a “full-on Monet.”

Perhaps the most glaring “fail” is Kendall Jenner’s precarious placement. Several Instagram users commented on how her image appears to have been pasted into the group shot, not unlike her appearance in the 2017 Kardashian Christmas card.

Also, where’s her left knee?

Khloé’s lower body is M.I.A. in the photo, too, as is her left arm.

And then we have Kourtney’s feet — her right appears to have six toes, while her left has four.

Wyd, E!?