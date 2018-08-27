Kris Jenner's Water Isn't the Only Thing That's Toxic on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

During tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, family matriarch, momager, and supposed puppet master Kris Jenner is concerned that her drinking water may be contaminated. No, audience members aren't privy to exactly what toxins may be in her H2O, but they are treated to several moments of Jenner freaking out over what could be making her unwell. It made for some silly television, but why doesn't Jenner acknowledge what's really toxic to the Kardashian formula for success? Her daughters aren't the cohesive unit they usually are and it could be hurting the Kardashian brand.

"I just don't feel well," Kris tells Kourtney Kardashian during the episode. "And I don't know if there's something wrong with my drinking water."

Is this another prank are they poisoning Kris?#KUWTK — René Purstell (@rene_purstell) August 27, 2018

Of course, in the spirit of the show's hijinks, Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Kylie Jenner pile on the situation, telling their mother that Kourtney is poisoning her via gluten-free organic drops.

I’d like to submit kim k to a series of tests #KUWTK — ReadyDressedGo (@ReadyDressedGo) August 27, 2018

"Kourtney has been poisoning you this whole time," Kim says. Fans will remember that Kim's behavior toward her older sister hasn't been exactly healthy, either. Earlier in the season, Kim said that Kourtney was the "least interesting to look at" and sis Khloé Kardashian criticized her for being "lazy."

What fans know about reality TV's first family is that they stick together. However, Rob Kardashian's been all but absent from the show lately and instead of supporting one another's endeavors, whether it's makeup, a mobile game, or a relationship, this season seems set on tearing the Kardashian bonds apart. If the theme continues, viewers could be subjected to a show that's nothing more than the sisters' lives away from each other instead of with one another. (So, basically a Kendall Jenner situation.)

kourtney been acting like the victim all season n i’m sick of it #kuwtk — shay (@shaythag) August 27, 2018

I’m gonna stop watching #kuwtk because kourtney is really pissing me off and I’m getting mad and I don’t even live this life — Cierra jones (@CierraJones14) August 27, 2018

Hope Kim Khloe and Kourtney resolve there issues soon #KUWTK — Zoe (@zoehutt123) August 27, 2018

Why did it take so long for Kourtney and Kendall to be the closer sisters #KUWTK — Reality Tv Junkie (@RealityTvNMe) August 27, 2018

Khloé is doing her part to keep the strife going on Twitter. During this season's episodes, she's not holding back, continuing any on-screen strife on social media. However, if current situations hold true — the Kardashian sisters are heading to plenty of events in various combinations — things should be back to normal come next seasons. But between now and then, viewers may have to swallow this bitter Kardashian-shaped pill and deal with the conflict a little longer.