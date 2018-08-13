Khloé Got Art-Shamed on KUWTK and We've all Been There

Last week on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian was getting the brunt of her sisters' ire, but this week, it's Khloé Kardashian who has the right to scream and shout. Why? Kris Jenner, momager extraordinaire and serious art collector, shamed her during the latest episode and hey, who hasn't been in the same situation?

In one early scene, Kourtneyand Kris are having a mother-daughter powwow when Kourtneynotices a pack of gilt Jeff Koonsballoon dogs in the office. Like many people, she admires it. Who wouldn't, with its bright color, fun shape, and glossy finish? Well, instead of taking the time to explain that it's a piece of contemporary art and not just another piece of office decor, Kris just rolls her eyes and dismisses her daughter's curiosity.

"Those are Jeff Koons," Jenner says.

Khloé just shrugs, saying, "I don't know what a Jeff Koons is."

When Jenner suggests that Khloé take an art class, she fires back.

"Just because I'm not as knowledgeable as you, you shouldn't turn your nose up. You should be like, 'Well, Khloé, Jeff Koons is…' instead of making me feel less than and uneducated," she says. "You can't art shame people just because they know less than you. I'm your f---ing daughter and you're art shaming me and it's mean."

Khloé would know something about being mean. Just last week, she and her sister, Kim Kardashian, told Kourtney that she wasn't as committed to working as the other two. And though a personal dig like that may be a little different than being dismissed for not being able to recognize a piece of art, there's still a sting there. Fans were quick to point out the sentiment on Twitter, siding with Khloé and noting that there was probably a better approach to the whole thing. Kris lost an opportunity to show just how much she knows about art and Kourtney's probably turned off to Koons now — and who could blame her?

It's a place most people have been, whether it's with books, food, movies, or, yes, art. Let's hope that next time, Jenner takes every opportunity to spread a little knowledge, not shame. And as for Kourtney, it's never too late to start learning about art and figuring out what you like.